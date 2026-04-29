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Octave Specialty Group (OSG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Octave Specialty Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) is expected to report Q1 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6; analysts forecast EPS $0.0337 and revenue $17.768M, with a conference call set for May 7 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • OSG beat the prior quarter's EPS consensus (reported -$0.02 vs. -$0.21 estimate) despite a negative net margin (104.17%) and negative ROE, and analysts now project $0 EPS for this fiscal year and $1 EPS next year.
  • The stock trades around $4.50 with a market cap of $202M and a 52-week range of $3.88–$10.38, has high institutional ownership (~80.92%) including sizable purchases by Millennium Management, and carries an average analyst target price of $15.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Octave Specialty Group.

Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Octave Specialty Group to post earnings of $0.0337 per share and revenue of $17.7680 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Octave Specialty Group had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 104.17%.The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. On average, analysts expect Octave Specialty Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Octave Specialty Group Price Performance

NYSE:OSG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Octave Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Octave Specialty Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,686 shares of the company's stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 299,094 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,127 shares of the company's stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,916 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Octave Specialty Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Octave Specialty Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Octave Specialty Group

Octave Specialty Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AMBC is a specialized financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Through its principal subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corporation, the company provides financial guarantee insurance and surety bonds designed to enhance the credit quality of public finance and structured finance transactions. Ambac’s offerings are tailored to municipal issuers, financial institutions and corporate borrowers, supporting infrastructure projects, energy and transportation initiatives, as well as asset-backed securities.

Ambac’s core business activities center on credit enhancement and risk-transfer solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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