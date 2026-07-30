Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oculis from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oculis by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Oculis Price Performance

Oculis stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $628.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.44. Oculis has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $34.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,460.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

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