Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oculis from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Oculis from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oculis from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oculis from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Oculis alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCS

Oculis Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OCS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. 201,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,565. Oculis has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 8,460.67%.The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Gildi lifeyrissjodur bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,250,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Oculis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,746,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 493,827 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oculis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oculis wasn't on the list.

While Oculis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here