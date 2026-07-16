Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,872 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 15th total of 0 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Office Properties Income Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Odean Cap Resea raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Free Report) by 308.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,785 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust NASDAQ: OPI is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire, own and manage single-tenant, net-leased office properties across the United States. Organized as a Maryland REIT, the company completed its initial public offering in 2020 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OPI.” Its investment strategy centers on free-standing office buildings leased on long-term, triple-net leases to creditworthy tenants, offering predictable cash flows and limited operational exposure.

The trust’s core activities include sourcing and underwriting acquisitions, overseeing property management and structuring lease agreements that transfer most property expenses to tenants.

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