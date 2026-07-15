Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 1,103,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,104% from the previous session's volume of 50,082 shares.The stock last traded at $17.7450 and had previously closed at $17.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Odean Cap Resea upgraded Office Properties Income Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Free Report) by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,785 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,699 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company's stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust NASDAQ: OPI is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire, own and manage single-tenant, net-leased office properties across the United States. Organized as a Maryland REIT, the company completed its initial public offering in 2020 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OPI.” Its investment strategy centers on free-standing office buildings leased on long-term, triple-net leases to creditworthy tenants, offering predictable cash flows and limited operational exposure.

The trust’s core activities include sourcing and underwriting acquisitions, overseeing property management and structuring lease agreements that transfer most property expenses to tenants.

Further Reading

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