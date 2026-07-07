OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $918,079,000 after buying an additional 304,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $266,473,000 after acquiring an additional 479,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 250,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. OGE Energy has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. OGE Energy's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is currently 75.89%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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