Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ODC stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,718. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.77. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In other Oil-Dri Corporation Of America news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $101,553.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $652,425.80. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 190.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 52,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 206.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 116.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company's stock.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

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