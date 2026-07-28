Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $220.2810 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.59. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $170.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.02 million. On average, analysts expect Okeanis Eco Tankers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECO traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 68,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,780. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Okeanis Eco Tankers's dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 56.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ECO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.52.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers' fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Further Reading

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