Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

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Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,008,942.40. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Oklo by 43.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Evanson Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.14. Oklo has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oklo will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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