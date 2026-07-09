Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Jacob Dewitte Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,942.40. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $7,417,200.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $4,097,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $9,870,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $4,176,600.00.

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Oklo Stock Down 1.1%

OKLO opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKLO. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Oklo by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company's stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 180,377 shares in the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Oklo by 740.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,638 shares of the company's stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 259,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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