Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Hits New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 2887812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKLO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Oklo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oklo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 38.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Evanson Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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