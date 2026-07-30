Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 11.5% - Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.09. 9,955,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,608,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Up 11.5%

The company's fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,786,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after purchasing an additional 481,288 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 842,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 442,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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