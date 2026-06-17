Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 2.5% - What's Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.69 and last traded at $58.8790. 10,306,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 12,136,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

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Key Stories Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo and Standard Nuclear signed an MOU to explore commercial collaboration on nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing, potentially improving Oklo’s long-term fuel access and market positioning. Article

Oklo and Standard Nuclear signed an MOU to explore commercial collaboration on nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing, potentially improving Oklo’s long-term fuel access and market positioning. Positive Sentiment: The alliance could convert U.S. surplus plutonium into fuel usable in Oklo reactors and for third-party customers, which may expand future revenue opportunities and strengthen the company’s role in the nuclear supply chain. Article

The alliance could convert U.S. surplus plutonium into fuel usable in Oklo reactors and for third-party customers, which may expand future revenue opportunities and strengthen the company’s role in the nuclear supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Oklo as a beneficiary of the growing nuclear-energy trend may be adding to investor enthusiasm around the stock. Article

Media coverage highlighting Oklo as a beneficiary of the growing nuclear-energy trend may be adding to investor enthusiasm around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles largely repeat the same partnership news, so they are reinforcing the market narrative rather than introducing new catalysts. Article

Additional articles largely repeat the same partnership news, so they are reinforcing the market narrative rather than introducing new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Commentary also continues to remind investors that Oklo remains a pre-revenue, execution-dependent story, so any rally may be tempered by concerns about profitability and commercialization risk. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Oklo by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in Oklo by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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