Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 6.8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $57.6850. 10,346,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 12,237,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

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Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: The DOE approval of Oklo’s preliminary safety analysis for the Aurora powerhouse reduces regulatory risk and marks a concrete step toward commercial reactor deployment. Article Title

The DOE approval of Oklo’s preliminary safety analysis for the Aurora powerhouse reduces regulatory risk and marks a concrete step toward commercial reactor deployment. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Oklo’s regulatory progress suggests the stock is benefiting from renewed optimism that approval milestones could help offset recent weakness. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Oklo’s regulatory progress suggests the stock is benefiting from renewed optimism that approval milestones could help offset recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to debate whether Oklo’s recent progress can be enough to reverse the stock’s broader slump and restore investor confidence. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to debate whether Oklo’s recent progress can be enough to reverse the stock’s broader slump and restore investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes that Oklo remains an early-stage, pre-revenue nuclear company, so investor sentiment is still heavily tied to execution and future commercialization rather than current earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Up 6.8%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 889,849 shares of company stock worth $55,614,037. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $14,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 298.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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