Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $53.9140. 9,325,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 12,080,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.18.

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Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. The trade was a 17.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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