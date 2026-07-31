Oklo (OKLO) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Oklo to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.0840 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oklo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,855,608. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Oklo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock worth $219,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,278 shares of the company's stock worth $83,262,000 after buying an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,459 shares of the company's stock worth $107,886,000 after buying an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 788,051 shares of the company's stock worth $56,551,000 after buying an additional 133,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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