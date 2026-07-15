Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

OSBC opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Old Second Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 446.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

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