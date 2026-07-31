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Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Olin logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Olin shares fell sharply, opening at $20.48 versus a prior close of $22.17 and later trading near $18.24 on volume of roughly 954,000 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: Olin has an overall “Hold” consensus with a $26.46 average price target, while recent firms including Mizuho and Goldman Sachs lowered their targets and maintained neutral ratings.
  • Institutional investors own 88.67% of Olin’s stock, while the company’s financial profile includes a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio below 1, and a negative P/E ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $20.48. Olin shares last traded at $18.2420, with a volume of 953,821 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Olin from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olin from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $14,770,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $6,894,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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