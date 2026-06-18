Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.1333.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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