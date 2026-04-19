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Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Olympia Financial Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • C$0.60 monthly dividend declared by Olympia Financial Group, with an ex-dividend date of April 21 and record/payment date of April 30, implying a yield of about 5.9%.
  • Shares trade around C$121.80 with a market cap of C$293.1M and a P/E of 14.76; the company reported C$1.83 EPS last quarter, analysts expect ~C$3.06 EPS for the year, and it shows strong profitability metrics (ROE 45.15%, net margin 20.2%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$121.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.32. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$101.51 and a 12 month high of C$134.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 180.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The health services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of C$24.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Olympia Financial Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc, and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Read More

Dividend History for Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY)

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