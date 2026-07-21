Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omeros from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Omeros from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Omeros from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Omeros Stock Down 0.6%

Omeros stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $697.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.87. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,929,000 after purchasing an additional 666,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omeros by 1,201.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 384,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 333,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 263,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company's stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company's research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros's portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros's first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

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