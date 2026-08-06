Omeros (OMER) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Omeros to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $12.6910 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omeros Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Omeros has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Omeros from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omeros from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Omeros from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omeros

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.87. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in Omeros by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 5,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company's research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros's portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros's first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

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