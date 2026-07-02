Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.8571.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Omnicell Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Omnicell by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,410,865 shares of the company's stock worth $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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