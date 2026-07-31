Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.15% from the company's current price.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.14.

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Omnicell Stock Down 10.4%

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $37.11 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $312.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,625,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,351,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,805,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $9,783,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Omnicell

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Omnicell reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.94, well above the roughly $0.47-$0.48 consensus estimate and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.4% to $312.2 million, slightly ahead of estimates, while GAAP net income rose to $24 million from $6 million. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Omnicell reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.94, well above the roughly $0.47-$0.48 consensus estimate and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.4% to $312.2 million, slightly ahead of estimates, while GAAP net income rose to $24 million from $6 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was raised. The company now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15-$2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $1.225-$1.245 billion. Management cited demand for connected devices, technical services and software-as-a-service offerings, as well as cost control. A $15 million refund for previously paid tariffs also benefited the quarter. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

The company now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15-$2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $1.225-$1.245 billion. Management cited demand for connected devices, technical services and software-as-a-service offerings, as well as cost control. A $15 million refund for previously paid tariffs also benefited the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet conditions remain stable. Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt, while naming Nnamdi Njoku president and chief operating officer effective July 1.

Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt, while naming Nnamdi Njoku president and chief operating officer effective July 1. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance fell short of expectations. Omnicell projected EPS of $0.35-$0.43, with the midpoint below consensus, and revenue of $301-$307 million versus the $312.6 million analyst estimate. That near-term outlook is likely outweighing the quarterly beat and full-year upgrade, prompting investors to question the pace of demand and earnings momentum. Omnicell Q2 Beats on Revenue but Stock Drops on Weak Guidance

Omnicell projected EPS of $0.35-$0.43, with the midpoint below consensus, and revenue of $301-$307 million versus the $312.6 million analyst estimate. That near-term outlook is likely outweighing the quarterly beat and full-year upgrade, prompting investors to question the pace of demand and earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity provides an additional overhang. Reported insider transactions over the past six months showed sales but no purchases, including sales by CEO Randall Lipps and other executives. Omnicell Q2 2026 Revenue Rises 7 Percent to $312 Million

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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