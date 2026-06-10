Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $38.6790. Approximately 59,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 602,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,355,112.73. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,520 shares of company stock valued at $607,610. Insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Omnicell by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 138,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4,229.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,043 shares of the company's stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 390.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $16,351,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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