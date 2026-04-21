Omnicell (OMCL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $304.0060 million for the quarter. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $313.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Omnicell Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. KeyCorp raised Omnicell from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Omnicell from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Omnicell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMCL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,112.73. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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