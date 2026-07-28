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Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Omron logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Omron’s short interest fell 49.5% to 16,328 shares as of July 15, representing roughly 0.0% of shares outstanding and just 0.7 days to cover.
  • Analyst sentiment weakened, with Zacks Research downgrading the stock to “strong sell” and Jefferies cutting it to “hold”; the consensus rating is “Reduce.”
  • Omron shares declined 8.1% to $31.27, below their 50-day moving average of $35.42, while GAMMA Investing increased its stake by 50.7% in the fourth quarter.
  • Interested in Omron? Here are five stocks we like better.

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,328 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 32,332 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Omron

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Research cut shares of Omron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMRNY

Omron Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Omron has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

About Omron

(Get Free Report)

Omron Corporation OTCMKTS: OMRNY is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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