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OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
OMV Aktiengesellschaft logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • OMV is set to report quarterly results on Thursday, April 30, with analysts projecting EPS of $2.02 and $8.6919 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • Shares opened at $69.55 with a market cap of $22.74 billion and a P/E of 13.48; the stock's 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $65.35 and $58.45 respectively, and its 52-week range is $47.94–$70.05.
  • OMV is an integrated oil and gas company based in Vienna that operates across the full hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, trading and a network of service stations.
  • Interested in OMV Aktiengesellschaft? Here are five stocks we like better.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $8.6919 billion for the quarter.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMVJF opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. It conducts a full range of activities across the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refinement of petroleum products, and the production and marketing of petrochemicals. The company serves industrial, commercial and retail customers through a combination of direct sales, wholesale trading and a network of service stations and distribution channels.

On the upstream side, OMV pursues exploration and production projects to develop oil and gas reserves, and it operates equity interests and joint ventures in producing fields and exploration licences.

Further Reading

Earnings History for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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