OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $8.6919 billion for the quarter.

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OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMVJF opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. It conducts a full range of activities across the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refinement of petroleum products, and the production and marketing of petrochemicals. The company serves industrial, commercial and retail customers through a combination of direct sales, wholesale trading and a network of service stations and distribution channels.

On the upstream side, OMV pursues exploration and production projects to develop oil and gas reserves, and it operates equity interests and joint ventures in producing fields and exploration licences.

Further Reading

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