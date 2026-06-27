ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ON from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on ON in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.05.

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ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. ON has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ON had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 15.72%. ON's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON news, CEO David Michael Allemann bought 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,197,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,841,108 shares in the company, valued at $104,069,786.04. This trade represents a 2.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caspar Felix Coppetti purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,375,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,327.20. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,000 shares of company stock worth $6,594,000 and sold 16,600 shares worth $580,710. Insiders own 68.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company's stock.

About ON

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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