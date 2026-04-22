ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $86.91, with a volume of 10030253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

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Trending Headlines about ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI/datacenter demand thesis — Analysts and market commentators point to rising ON content per next‑generation NVIDIA racks (an estimate cited ~11x more ON silicon per 800V rack vs older designs), a narrative that pushes expectations for outsized semiconductor content growth if GPU/server upgrades accelerate. This Week's Wolf Pick - ON Semiconductor

AI/datacenter demand thesis — Analysts and market commentators point to rising ON content per next‑generation NVIDIA racks (an estimate cited ~11x more ON silicon per 800V rack vs older designs), a narrative that pushes expectations for outsized semiconductor content growth if GPU/server upgrades accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Earnings/guide support — ON’s recent quarter beat EPS estimates (reported $0.64 vs $0.62) and management provided Q1 FY26 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). The EPS beat helps justify the rally even though revenue was roughly flat to slightly below some analyst models.

Earnings/guide support — ON’s recent quarter beat EPS estimates (reported $0.64 vs $0.62) and management provided Q1 FY26 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). The EPS beat helps justify the rally even though revenue was roughly flat to slightly below some analyst models. Positive Sentiment: Product wins show ongoing demand — Customers using ON sensors are shipping new camera products (e.g., Innova GigE models citing ON sensors), which is a small but tangible validation of design wins across industrial/vision markets. Vadzo Imaging Expands NDAA‑Compliant Camera Portfolio

Product wins show ongoing demand — Customers using ON sensors are shipping new camera products (e.g., Innova GigE models citing ON sensors), which is a small but tangible validation of design wins across industrial/vision markets. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Zacks and other outlets noted ON outperformed while the broader market dipped, suggesting stock-specific drivers (AI narrative + earnings) rather than a broad rally. Monitor whether gains persist on continued flow versus short‑term rotation. Why the Market Dipped But ON Gained Today

Market context — Zacks and other outlets noted ON outperformed while the broader market dipped, suggesting stock-specific drivers (AI narrative + earnings) rather than a broad rally. Monitor whether gains persist on continued flow versus short‑term rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals & valuation — ON is trading near its 52‑week high with elevated multiples (current P/E well above peers). That reflects high growth expectations; watch volume, SMA crossovers, and any changes to analyst models.

Technicals & valuation — ON is trading near its 52‑week high with elevated multiples (current P/E well above peers). That reflects high growth expectations; watch volume, SMA crossovers, and any changes to analyst models. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A CFO sale (~$2.4M reported) occurred recently. Insider sales can be routine (tax/liquidity) but may worry some investors when they accompany big run‑ups. Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor CFO Sells $2.4M

Insider selling — A CFO sale (~$2.4M reported) occurred recently. Insider sales can be routine (tax/liquidity) but may worry some investors when they accompany big run‑ups. Negative Sentiment: Revenue headwinds & high expectations — ON reported revenue down ~11% YoY in the last quarter and slightly missed top‑line consensus; with a high P/E the stock is vulnerable if AI/datacenter demand or end‑market recovery disappoints.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,308. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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