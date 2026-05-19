Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Ondas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 2.56. Ondas has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Ondas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $71,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 109.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock worth $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $33,473,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ondas by 9,274.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company's stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,398 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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