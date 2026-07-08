Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts recently commented on ONDS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Ondas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ondas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ondas announced the acquisition of DZYNE Technologies, describing it as a transformative deal that creates a broader autonomous defense platform and strengthens its defense-market position. Ondas Announces Transformative Acquisition of DZYNE Technologies

Ondas announced the acquisition of DZYNE Technologies, describing it as a transformative deal that creates a broader autonomous defense platform and strengthens its defense-market position. Positive Sentiment: Management updated fiscal 2026 revenue expectations higher after the DZYNE deal, with media reports saying the acquisition could boost FY26 revenue upside by roughly 35% and help support a much larger growth profile. Ondas Targets $525 Million Revenue After $875.8 Million DZYNE Deal

Management updated fiscal 2026 revenue expectations higher after the DZYNE deal, with media reports saying the acquisition could boost FY26 revenue upside by roughly 35% and help support a much larger growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Needham kept a Buy rating on Ondas even after trimming its price target to $19 from $23, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ondas NASDAQ: ONDS Price Target to $19.00

Ondas Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Ondas has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.75 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $71,202,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ondas by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,071 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 774,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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