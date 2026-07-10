Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.26. 66,144,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 81,580,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONDS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in Ondas by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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