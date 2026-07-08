Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 2.3% Higher - Still a Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 61,404,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 81,685,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

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More Ondas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 2.3%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFSG Corp grew its holdings in Ondas by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 5,373.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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