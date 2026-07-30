Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 11.5% - Here's Why

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.58. 55,083,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 85,798,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ONDS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 11.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 2.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In related news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 444.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,590 shares of the company's stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 490,239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,086,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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