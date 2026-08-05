ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

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ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.29 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.ONE Gas's revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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