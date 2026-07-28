Go Pro
→ 60 years. Zero competitors. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

ONE Gas (OGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
ONE Gas logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ONE Gas is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 4. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of approximately $410.3 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The utility’s previous quarter fell slightly short of expectations, with EPS of $2.11 versus $2.13 expected and revenue of $831.7 million versus $969.4 million projected. Quarterly revenue declined 11.1% year over year.
  • ONE Gas shares recently traded near $82, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $89.70. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.68, equivalent to a 3.3% annual yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $410.2880 million for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.70.

View Our Latest Report on OGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Read More

Earnings History for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ONE Gas Right Now?

Before you consider ONE Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONE Gas wasn't on the list.

While ONE Gas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines