ONE Gas (OGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $410.2880 million for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.70.

View Our Latest Report on OGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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