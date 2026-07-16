One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.87 and traded as high as $24.99. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $24.5250, with a volume of 82,445 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLP. Wall Street Zen raised One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised One Liberty Properties from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLP

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 165,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,289. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Clair sold 2,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $62,511.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $772,608.64. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,676 shares of company stock worth $348,794. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 607.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company's stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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