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One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
One Stop Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • One Stop Systems has an average analyst recommendation of Buy from five analysts (1 hold, 3 buy, 1 strong buy) and a mean 1‑year target price of $10; Lake Street recently raised its target to $12 and Weiss upgraded the stock from sell to hold.
  • Shares opened at $8.76 with a market cap of $216.7 million, a P/E of 48.67, 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs of $8.83 and $7.58, and a 1‑year trading range of $1.98 to $12.75.
  • OSS develops GPU‑accelerated, ruggedized high‑performance computing and storage systems for mission‑critical applications, and about 32.67% of the stock is held by institutional investors with several recent small hedge‑fund positions added.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised One Stop Systems from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSS stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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