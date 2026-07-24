One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

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OSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clear Str raised One Stop Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on One Stop Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of One Stop Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Stop Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Gregory W. Matz sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $140,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,573.28. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David George Bassett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $440,717.76. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $369,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,805 shares of the company's stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 476,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 437,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company's stock.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.29 million, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $20.88.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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