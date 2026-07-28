Onespan (OSPN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $58.2530 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Onespan had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, analysts expect Onespan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onespan alerts: Sign Up

Onespan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 32,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Onespan has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Onespan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Onespan's payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Onespan

In other Onespan news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,315,210.10. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Onespan by 455.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Onespan by 289.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 12,342.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Research raised Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Onespan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onespan

About Onespan

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Onespan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onespan wasn't on the list.

While Onespan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here