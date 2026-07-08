OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,389,213.94. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company's stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 80.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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