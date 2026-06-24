OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.3850, with a volume of 21116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.51 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the sale, the director owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Further Reading

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