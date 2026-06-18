OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 835742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.20.

View Our Latest Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.92.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,779 shares of the company's stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company's stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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