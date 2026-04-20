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Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Onex logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its target for Onex to C$136 (from C$133) while maintaining a "sector perform" rating, implying about a 18.35% upside from the current share price.
  • Onex traded at C$114.91 intraday with a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a P/E of 12.94, and reported quarterly EPS of C$3.49 on C$307.97 million in revenue, reflecting very high reported margins (net margin 83.17%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Onex (TSE:ONEX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock's current price.

Onex Stock Performance

TSE:ONEX traded down C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$114.91. 45,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 357.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onex has a 1 year low of C$87.60 and a 1 year high of C$131.38.

Onex (TSE:ONEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.97 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 83.17%. Analysts anticipate that Onex will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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