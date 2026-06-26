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onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
onsemi logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • onsemi raised its Q2 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of 0.650 to 0.770 and revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. The midpoint of both ranges is roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.
  • The update comes after a strong recent quarter, when onsemi reported $0.64 EPS on $1.51 billion in revenue, beating analyst estimates on both lines. The stock was also trading higher following the announcement.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with several firms recently lifting price targets or upgrading the stock, while MarketBeat data shows the consensus rating is still Hold with a target price of $98.76.
  • Five stocks we like better than onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

onsemi Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: onsemi said the Synaptics deal expands its addressable market by $30 billion to $243 billion by 2030 and adds Edge AI, connectivity, and human-machine interface capabilities that complement its power and sensing strengths. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said the transaction is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within 18 months of closing and should generate about $200 million in annual synergies, which could support longer-term earnings power. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: onsemi also reaffirmed its second-quarter 2026 guidance, which suggests the company is not seeing a sudden change in its near-term operating outlook despite the acquisition announcement. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The deal is an all-stock transaction, so shareholders are facing dilution and a longer closing timeline, with completion not expected until mid-2027 pending approvals. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also taking profits after onsemi’s strong multi-month rally, and broader semiconductor sentiment has been choppy, with investors rotating between AI beneficiaries and more cyclical chip names. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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