onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 8.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. onsemi traded as high as $113.67 and last traded at $112.5220. 2,337,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,581,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.11.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.81.

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Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,114 shares of company stock worth $11,282,308. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s recent quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.64 topping estimates and revenue of $1.51 billion also ahead of expectations, while AI data center revenue reportedly grew 30% sequentially, supporting the growth story.

onsemi’s recent quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.64 topping estimates and revenue of $1.51 billion also ahead of expectations, while AI data center revenue reportedly grew 30% sequentially, supporting the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised or reaffirmed bullish views, including Roth Capital lifting its price target to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, which reinforces confidence in the company’s longer-term AI and power semiconductor exposure.

Several analysts have raised or reaffirmed bullish views, including Roth Capital lifting its price target to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, which reinforces confidence in the company’s longer-term AI and power semiconductor exposure. Neutral Sentiment: There is also some positioning noise ahead of onsemi’s annual stockholders meeting on May 14, which can lead to short-term trading around the event rather than a fundamental re-rating. Article Title

There is also some positioning noise ahead of onsemi’s annual stockholders meeting on May 14, which can lead to short-term trading around the event rather than a fundamental re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Shares are being weighed by a broader decline in semiconductor stocks tied to inflation concerns and higher energy prices, which is dragging down rate-sensitive growth names even without a new company-specific negative announcement.

Shares are being weighed by a broader decline in semiconductor stocks tied to inflation concerns and higher energy prices, which is dragging down rate-sensitive growth names even without a new company-specific negative announcement. Negative Sentiment: One recent analysis also argued onsemi still faces a slowdown in silicon carbide demand and tougher competition in image sensors, suggesting some investors may be reassessing the durability of the growth narrative. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 636.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in onsemi by 23,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 1,708,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 312.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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