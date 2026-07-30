Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) SVP Jenny Yeh Sells 1,757 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) SVP Jenny Yeh sold 1,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 258,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,530. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 429,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,660. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $589.88 million, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.84 million. Ooma had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.17%.Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OOMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,041 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,820 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 76,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $5,847,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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