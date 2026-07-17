Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $444.75.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,774. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.87 and a 200 day moving average of $341.69. The company has a market cap of $391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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