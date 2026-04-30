Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.66.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,392,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,773,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $183.85 and a twelve month high of $273.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More.

Q1 results and AWS strength: Amazon beat estimates as AWS grew rapidly, giving tangible evidence that AI demand is driving higher cloud revenue (a primary bull case). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More.

Large AI/backlog signals commercial demand: Management highlighted a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog tied to AI customers, supporting the rationale for AWS and on‑prem/chip monetization opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More.

OpenAI + AWS distribution win: OpenAI models are coming to AWS/Bedrock (limited preview), enlarging Amazon’s addressable market for high‑margin AI cloud services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More.

New AI product monetization: Amazon rolled out consumer and enterprise AI features (audio Q&A on product pages, expanded Connect agentic tools) that could lift ads/retail and service revenue but will take time to scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More.

Sellers adopting AI on the marketplace: Amazon says independent sellers are using AI tools to drive sales and cut costs — a positive for GMV and marketplace economics, but incremental to near‑term top‑line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More.

CapEx and margin concerns: Despite the beat, management signaled heavy AI/data‑center spending and rising memory/chip prices — investors fear elevated capex will pressure near‑term operating income. That commentary drove intra‑day weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More.

Big‑Tech AI spending scrutiny: Broader headlines warn of $700–800B AI capex across hyperscalers and label some spending a potential misallocation, which raises investor sensitivity to ROI timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory & insider signals: EU plans to target cloud/AI services raise compliance risk; a director sale (10b5‑1) is a routine disclosure but can add short‑term selling pressure. Read More. · Read More.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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